WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.The justices by a 6-3 vote rejected the broadest view of a case that could have transformed elections for Congress and president.North Carolina Republicans had asked the court to leave state legislatures virtually unchecked by their state courts when dealing with federal elections.But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote …