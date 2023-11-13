Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Oct. 7, 2022. The Supreme Court adopted its first code of ethics Monday, but the code lacks a means of enforcement. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, FileWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday adopted its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices, but the code lacks a means of enforcement.The …