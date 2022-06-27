WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment.“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority.The case forced …