The Supreme Court is siding with Native American tribes who said they faced increased costs after taking over management of their own health care programs from the federal government. — AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, FileWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided with Native American tribes Thursday in a dispute with the federal government over the cost of health care when tribes run programs in their own communities.The 5-4 decision means the government will cover millions in overhead costs that two tribes faced when they …