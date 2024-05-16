The Supreme Court on Thursday has rejected a conservative-led attack that could’ve undermined the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. — AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, FileWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a conservative-led attack that could have undermined the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.The justices ruled 7-2 that the way the CFPB is funded does not violate the Constitution, reversing a lower court and drawing praises from consumers. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority …