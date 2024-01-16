WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed up a chance to intervene in the debate over bathrooms for transgender students, rejecting the appeal by an Indiana public school district of a decision by the Chicago-based 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.Federal appeals courts are divided over whether school policies enforcing restrictions on which bathrooms transgender students can use violate federal law or the Constitution.In the case the court rejected without comment, the 7th Circuit upheld an order granting …