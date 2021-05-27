The Illinois Supreme Court rejected a long-standing exception to the substitution of judge rule, holding that the so-called “test the waters” doctrine that allows one judge to deny a party’s request for a new judge conflicts with the law.For more than 20 years, courts have recognized the exception, which allows judges to deny substitution of judge requests if they believe the asking party has already gleaned how the original judge stands on matters pertinent to the case, and disagrees with it.The state’s top court held in …