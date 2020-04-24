With most state court proceedings on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Supreme Court has ordered a limit to freezes on personal bank accounts.

In normal circumstances when a person has a money judgment against them and has their personal bank account frozen, the debtor can file a motion claiming exemption, so they can keep some dollars for basic needs.

Among the exemptions under the law is a “wildcard” exemption for up to $4,000 of personal property.

With limited court operations, during the pandemic, many such motions might sit unheard until courts return to normal — although emergency motions in garnishment or citation proceedings can be heard.

The court’s order issued Friday streamlines the process for now.

If a bank is freezing $4,000 or less in a personal account, under the new order it’s now instructed to release the funds back to the debtor. If there’s more than $4,000 frozen in the account, the four grand must be returned.

The order, In re: Illinois Courts Response to COVID-19 Emergency/Impact on Post-Judgment Proceedings, M.R. 30370, affects post-judgment proceedings in which the summons or citation was served to a bank since March 8 — the date Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation.

“The Court is pleased to provide relief to those who truly need it during these extraordinary times,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said in a written announcement. “We are also thankful to groups on both sides of this issue who collaborated to help achieve this timely and necessary assistance.”

Steven F. Pflaum, a partner at Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP, worked with lawyers from the creditors’ bar and legal aid groups to draft up the new process collaboratively.

In an interview with the Daily Law Bulletin Friday, Pflaum said attorneys representing creditors were sensitive to the current crisis and were working on a proposal to more easily release frozen funds when the legal aid community reached out.

He credited the involvement of several attorneys including Mike Starzec of Blitt & Gaines P.C. in Vernon Hills, Robert G. Markoff of Markoff Law LLC, and Todd J. Lansky of Resurgence Legal Group P.C. in Bannockburn, as well as organizations like CARPLS.

The order comes days after the governor issued Executive Order 2020-05, which suspended service of any new garnishment proceedings, wage deductions and citations to discover assets.

Pritzker’s order didn’t impact any proceedings already working their way through the courts, Pflaum said. The court order applies the same relief to matters initiated since the first disaster proclamation on March 8.

For matters underway before March 8, the high court order also provides direction for releasing frozen funds without a court order — normally a key item required by a bank.

The financial institution should release the funds “in accordance with direction from counsel for the judgment creditor sent by e-mail, United States mail, third-party commercial carrier, or personal delivery,” the order reads.

And the order doesn’t absolve garnishees or citation respondents from filing answers with the court. But those answers should disclose the amount of money of released as part of the emergency measure.

Additionally, the order doesn’t relieve debtors of any liability.

The court’s order will stay in effect as long as the governor’s order is in effect, the court said in its announcement.