This article was updated with a comment by the plaintiff's counsel.Illinois community colleges can’t lay off tenured faculty and hire adjuncts to teach their former courses, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled earlier this month.At the center of the ruling is section 3B-5 of the Public Community College Act, which creates a two-year recall period and “bumping rights” that give the most senior tenured faculty members dibs on newly reopened positions over less-senior faculty.Until now, case law relied on a …