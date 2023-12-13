WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year.It will also hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the maker of the drug mifepristone asking the high court to reverse an appellate ruling that …