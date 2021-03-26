The Illinois Supreme Court recently accepted 14 petitions for leave to appeal, including a suit challenging Deerfield’s 2018 assault weapons ban.The justices accepted nine civil and five criminal cases out of the appellate court Tuesday, while denying 155 other petitions.Two of the petitions are consolidated into a single appeal in Easterday v. Village of Deerfield, brought by gun-rights groups who allege the northern suburb’s ban on the sale and ownership of assault weapons and high-capacty magazines violates …