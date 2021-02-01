The Illinois Supreme Court reinstated a Will County defense verdict, finding the jury properly weighed whether or not a medical office’s patient-booking procedure amounted to negligence. The high court’s Jan. 22 ruling reverses a nonprecedential decision in 2019 from the 3rd District Appellate Court, which had remanded the wrongful-death suit back to Joliet for a trial to determine damages.Glenn Steed died in 2009 after a deep-vein thrombosis in his leg caused a pulmonary embolism while he was getting treatment for a …