The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a lawsuit against Northwestern University regarding employee retirement plan management should not have been dismissed, vacating the judgment of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.The federal high court ruled that the lower court erred in relying on participants’ choice over their investments to excuse allegedly imprudent decisions by the university.Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the unanimous judgment of the court in Hughes, et al v. Northwestern University, et. al, No. 19–1401.The …