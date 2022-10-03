WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights.The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation's main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act.Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to …