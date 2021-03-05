One year into a nationwide shutdown of many offices in response to COVID-19, a new law firm study indicates a majority of remote workers are anxious to return to the office.According to the survey conducted by Seyfarth at Work, the legal compliance and consulting subsidiary of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, 61% of remote workers miss in-person contact and conversations in the office, while 42% said they miss the daily routine and structure of a work day.Philippe Weiss, president of Seyfarth at Work, says the survey data cuts against …