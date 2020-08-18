WASHINGTON — As he works to curry favor with women voters, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a women’s suffrage leader arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.Trump’s support has been eroding among suburban white women in battleground states since his last campaign, in part because of his harsh rhetoric. Trump held a White House event to announce the pardon and sign a proclamation declaring August 2020 as National Suffrage Month. But he and the …