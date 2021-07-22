On June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that suspension of a student from a school district’s junior varsity cheerleading team based upon two Snapchat stories posted by the student was improper under the First Amendment. This case has practical implications for how school districts may develop and implement extracurricular codes of conduct.B.L., a high school student, tried out for both varsity cheerleading and a private softball team. B.L. did not make the varsity cheerleading team and did not get the specific position …