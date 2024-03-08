An attorney who converted nearly $31,000 in settlement funds without authorization should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Gregory Oltman was charged with conversion of funds in three matters and failing to act with reasonable diligence and keep a client informed in four additional matters, in violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.Oltman allegedly converted $5,300 of an $8,600 settlement for personal and business …