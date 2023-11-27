An attorney who took more than $8,800 in settlement funds without authorization and continued to practice after being removed from the master roll for missing MCLE requirements should be suspended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.David W. Moore was charged with dishonestly converting more than $8,800 in client and/or third-party funds in connection with a personal injury matter.In 2019, Moore obtained a $42,500 settlement, which he deposited in his trust account …