A federal jury returned a $7.5 million verdict in favor of a DuPage County SWAT team member who was hit in the spine by a round fired from a shotgun during a training exercise.The team was training on methods of breaching doors during hostage situations when David Hakim was struck by a round that he maintains was supposed to disintegrate into a fine powder when it hit a hard surface.Instead, Hakim alleges, the round fired by another team member into a door hinge pierced the door, went through a stair riser in the closet …