With luck, John M. Fitzgerald’s elevation to head the Appellate Lawyers Association will be long remembered, not repeated.

The partner at Tabet DiVito & Rothstein LLC took the reins as the group’s 53rd president Friday in a swearing-in ceremony held via Zoom, with his mentor and 2002-03 ALA president Gino L. DiVito noting Fitzgerald “will go down in history as the first and hopefully the only ALA president to be installed remotely.”

Despite the challenges and setbacks brought about by coronavirus, Fitzgerald said it could also be a chance for the organization to innovate.

In brief remarks before a digital assembly of family, attorneys and judges from each level of the state judiciary, he promised to continue honing the group’s online presence, transitioning moot courts and seminars to Zoom and making up for lost time when it’s safe to congregate in large groups.

“We will take this opportunity to learn, to grow and to more fully embrace technological advances such as the one that made this virtual swearing-in possible,” he said.

Fitzgerald, a 2004 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, also said appellate lawyers have a role to play amid worldwide protests against police violence and systemic racism, catalyzed by the killings of black individuals like George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.

He quoted Thurgood Marshall’s 1978 admonition to a group of law graduates to “speak out” against injustice for the good of democracy.

“This year, I want Justice Marshall’s words to echo in our hearts. Where we see injustice or inequality, we will speak out,” he said. “We will use our skills as appellate lawyers to advance the cause of justice.”

Outgoing president Gretchen Harris Sperry called the reaction to those deaths “a watershed moment in history,” and in her final remarks as president, urged ALA members to participate in the Illinois Supreme Court’s new volunteer pro bono criminal appeals program, aimed at alleviating the backlog of cases in the Office of the State Appellate Defender.

Sperry said if each member took on a case, it would make “a tremendously meaningful difference” in the lives of people who are disproportionately black and Latino, and go a ways toward correcting inequality.

She said the deaths that spurred the Black Lives Matter movement, and too many others, have revealed systematic failures of justice.

“And this is a time when we as lawyers, as people of privilege, have a responsibility to right those wrongs,” said Sperry, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. “And this is a time when we as appellate lawyers, with our special skills of reasoned discourse, our strategic and creative problem solving skills, our way of seeking systematic solutions and advocating for the development of the law — that we can use those skills in particular to help this movement to right those long overdue wrongs in our history.”

DiVito, the founding partner of Tabet DiVito & Rothstein who issued the oath of office, called Fitzgerald “the ultimate persuader” in his work as a trial and appellate lawyer. He cited Aristotle’s three pillars of persuasion, saying it’s easy enough for some lawyers “and all con men” to convey those traits, which boil down to competence, credibility and conviction. But they are intrinsic in Fitzgerald.

“What makes John different, what makes him the persuasive lawyer he is, is that he does not merely convey Aristotle’s elements. Rather, he projects those traits because he has them. John succeeds because he possesses credibility, competence and conviction,” DiVito said.

When the planned remarks were over, the audience members’ Zoom microphones were unmuted and several chimed in for digital rounds of applause and personal congratulations.

“Thank you very much, thank you,” Fitzgerald responded to the smattering of virtual well-wishers. “I’m blushing. I’m blushing.”