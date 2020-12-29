J. Timothy Eaton of Taft Stettinius & HollisterWhen a coronavirus task force created by the state judiciary had its first meeting in July, one of its members told chair J. Timothy Eaton the group should work expediently because the pandemic could be over by October.Now, as 2020 closes and COVID-19 rages on with no sign of letting up, Illinoisans have not only adapted to an ever-changing situation but also accepted the reality of an uncertain future.“It’s not going to be over… anytime soon because of …