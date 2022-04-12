An individual who is the target of a federal investigation but is not in custody and faces no pending criminal charges is entitled to a lawyer during plea negotiations, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes of the Northern District of Illinois granted the motion for appointment of counsel that the target filed under the Criminal Justice Act.Fuentes noted the government did not oppose the target’s motion. However, he wrote, he is obligated to determine if the act …