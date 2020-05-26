Rebecca R. Pallmeyer

A task force is exploring ways to reopen the federal courthouses in the Northern District of Illinois while protecting people from COVID-19, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer announced Monday.

In a video message posted on the district court’s website, Pallmeyer said the task force is charged with planning “for the safe resumption of operations” at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago and the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford.

Pallmeyer said task force members have already made progress.

They have conferred with public officials and studied guidance on safely operating in public spaces and office buildings, she said.

The guidance, she said, addresses matters ranging from screening visitors to the right way to clean.

But there is still work to do, Pallmeyer said.

“We can expect that the coronavirus will alter our lives for the foreseeable future,” she said in the seven-minute video. “Things in the court will have to change as well.”

Among the changes will be a halt to routinely conducting proceedings in criminal cases in the courthouses, Pallmeyer said.

Because of the difficulties transporting detainees to the courthouse, she said, almost all proceedings will be conducted on the filings or by telephone or videoconference.

The task force also is examining how jury trials can be conducted safely using social distancing so participants will not be exposed to the coronavirus, Pallmeyer said.

She said the conduct of civil cases will change as well.

Judges in Northern Illinois have long made it a practice to be accessible to lawyers, Pallmeyer said, promptly considering matters presented to them.

However, she said, members of the bench and bar will have to keep more distance between themselves.

“That culture of frequent ‘face time’ with judges – status conferences and motion hearings here in court – will need to be suspended, particularly in civil cases,” Pallmeyer said.

She conceded the change in operating the courts is not popular.

“But it is a change that we believe we need in order to reduce the number of individuals in our courthouses, our lobbies, our elevators and our courtrooms,” Pallmeyer said.

She said she will issue her Fourth Amended General Order 20-0012 on Tuesday with more details.

Pallmeyer said she hopes the empty courthouses fill up soon.

“I pledge to you that our court will move in the safest possible manner to allow as much of our traditional courtroom interaction to return as soon as possible,” she said.

“We will do this in a responsible, thoughtful manner, relying on the facts, medical evidence and wise counsel from leading experts.”

Even though the courthouses have been largely closed since the middle of March, Pallmeyer said, the federal court has been busy.

She said an emergency judge has sat every day in the Dirksen Courthouse to handle civil and criminal matters that come up.

More than 1,350 lawsuits and more than 7,000 motions have been filed, she said, and judges have entered more than 34,000 orders.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly is the task force chair.

Members include U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox and U.S. District Judges John J. Tharp Jr. and Manish S. Shah.

Also serving on the task force is Thomas G. Bruton, clerk of the U.S. District Court.