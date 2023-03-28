Where an organization seeks a charitable use property tax exemption it must demonstrate that the property is used exclusively for charitable purposes and that the organization is a charity, and prior grant of such an exemption is insufficient to support an exemption being granted.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Associate Judge Craig R. Belford.The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is a not-for-profit corporation incorporated in Illinois in 1930 for the purpose of promoting …