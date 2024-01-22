Where the Illinois Department of Revenue mistakenly allocates sales tax revenue to the wrong municipality, the wronged municipality may seek restitution in circuit court.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson.Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Cooper’s) opened in the Village of Arlington Heights in June 2011. The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), however, mistakenly believed Cooper’s was located in the City of Rolling …