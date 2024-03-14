Where fuel is loaded into a plane in Illinois that then flies out of state, the fuel is not exempt from the ROTA as property stored to be transported outside the state for its use.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Illinois Independent Tax Tribunal.American Aviation Supply LLC (American) is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Inc. and operated as an aviation fuel retailer in Illinois between 2011 and 2016 delivering fuel to planes American Airlines and U.S. Airways at O’Hare …