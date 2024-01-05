Where a tax increment finance district (TIF) takes additional years to complete beyond the 23 years authorized by the authorizing act, additional payments must be made for each additional year.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of St. Clair County Associate Judge Julie K. Katz.The Village of Shiloh (Shiloh) filed a complaint against St. Clair County (County) and Thomas Holbrook as St. Clair County Clerk seeking a writ of mandamus requiring alleged incremental taxes owed to Shiloh be paid …