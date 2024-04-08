Where district court did not err in assessing restitution based on all of the fraudulent tax returns filed by defendant, as opposed to just those related to the wire transaction to which the defendant pled guilty.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Illinois.In June 2018, a grand jury charged LaTonya Foxx, Yvonna Lee and Tanisha Bledsoe with engaging in a scheme to defraud by filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Foxx entered a blind guilty plea to …