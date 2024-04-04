Where corporation could not deduct revenue derived from fees received as part of transactions on software platform, when IRS regulation required disposition of software to qualify for deduction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Between 2004 and 2017, the IRS allowed a deduction equal to 9% of receipts from certain “domestic production activities,” with a cap at 50% of wages paid to the firm’s workers. The deduction depended on the disposition of …