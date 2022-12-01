Where a party has a property tax exemption removed by local assessment officials, they must apply to the local board of review for a new exemption and appeal the local board’s decision to the Illinois Department of Revenue before having exhausted administrative remedies.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Lindsay Parkhurst.Adventure Christian Church (Adventure) purchased property including a 92,000 square foot building in Bourbonnais, Illinois in 2017. Adventure applied …