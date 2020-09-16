Where a party seeks to challenge a tax assessment on their property, they must either establish that it was a fraudulently excessive assessment such that their remedy at law would be inadequate or exhaust all administrative procedures prior to bringing suit.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.James and Jean Jorgensen own a property designated as a certified landmark by the Village of Glencoe in May 2016. In 2015, the assessment valued the property at $199 …