Where a property’s notice of sale for delinquent taxes contains notice that they were sold, the redemption amount, and the date by which they must be redeemed, it meets the requirements of section 22-5 of the Property Tax Code.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James Robert Carroll.The instant case concerns a purchase at the 2014 annual tax sale, conducted in June 2016. Gan C LLC purchased a property owned by 6420 Longmeadow LLC on which delinquent taxes were owed. However …