A Tazewell County jury awarded $10 million to a man who became paraplegic after spinal cord compression went undetected and untreated by doctors and nurses at a Peoria hospital.Ronald Jacobs, now 66, was brought to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Nov. 3, 2020 with complaints of sudden onset back pain.It was discovered that Jacobs had a lesion on his spine that would require surgery.The neurosurgeon wanted to conduct an MRI scan before operating, but Jacobs was experiencing muscle spasms that prevented him …