A Tazewell County jury awarded a $3.6 million verdict to the family of a woman who died of sepsis after a bowel injury that allegedly went undetected after a hernia repair surgery.Linda Lane, then 57, of Pekin, was admitted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for a scheduled laparoscopic surgery to repair a recurrent hernia on Feb. 11, 2019.She was under the care of Allison Tanck, who was acting as an agent of OSF Medical Group and OSF Healthcare System. Tanck also performed a prior open hernia repair surgery on …