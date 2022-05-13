A former assistant chief equipment engineer for the Chicago Transit Authority sufficiently argued that she was terminated as a whistleblower in violation of the National Transit Systems Security Act of 2007, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the former employee correctly relied on the act for her arguments.Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment of the court.Glynis Harvey filed a complaint for common law retaliatory discharge against the CTA in Cook County Circuit …