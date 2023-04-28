Where a material factual dispute existed as to whether defendant’s agent received permission from plaintiff’s employee to send unsolicited promotional faxes, grant of summary judgment in favor of defendant was in error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.David and Cynthia Brunjes own two hardware stores in Southern California (Craftwood Stores). Although the stores are independent, they are part of the Do It Best (DIB) hardware industry …