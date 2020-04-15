Where the district court impermissibly took into account corporate defendant’s ability to pay in setting penalty for numerous TCPA violations, remand was required to recalculate damages.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.

DISH Network sold its satellite TV service through its own staff as well as third parties. DISH hired “telemarketing vendors” to conduct campaigns on its behalf, and it also used thousands of “full service retailers” that sold, installed, and serviced satellite gear and service in their areas. DISH also had 50 “order-entry retailers,” which used phones to sell nationwide. The order-entry retailers took orders from customers and entered them directly into DISH’s computer system. DISH was then responsible for installing the necessary equipment and received payments from the customers, remitting a commission to the order-entry retailers for each new customer.

The United States, California, North Carolina, Illinois and Ohio filed suit against DISH, alleging violations of federal and state laws. After a bench trial, the district court determined that DISH and its agents violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule (part of the Federal Trade Commission Act), the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and related state laws. The district court found that DISH caused violations of the Telemarketing Rule by engaging other entities to sell its service. The judge also determined, as a fallback, that the order-entry retailers were DISH’s agents, which made DISH responsible whenever any of those retailers called a person on any other retailer’s do-not-call list. DISH appealed.

On appeal, DISH did not challenge any finding of fact. Instead, DISH challenged the district court’s conclusion that it caused violations of statutes and regulations just by hiring others to sell its services. The panel then found that the district court was correct in concluding that the order-entry retailers were DISH’s agents. The panel stated that, though the contract between DISH and the retailers asserted that it did not create an agency relationship, parties cannot usually negate agency if the relation the contract creates is substantively one of agency. The panel noted that the contract DISH had with the retailers gave DISH the right to control the retailers’ performance.

Next, the panel stated that because the order-entry retailers were DISH’s agents, DISH and the order-entry retailers were collectively one “seller whose goods or services are being offered” for purposes of TCPA analysis. The panel found that this meant that DISH and the retailers had to act collectively, and make use of the same do-not-call list. The panel determined therefore that the district court did not err in finding DISH liable for the actions of the order-entry retailers.

Finally, the panel stated that the district court found DISH liable under Sec. 310.3(b) of the Telemarketing Sales Rule for “substantially assisting” one of its order-entry retailers, Star Satellite, in making abandoned calls. The panel noted that this meant that the district court held DISH liable twice per abandoned call, but did not count the calls twice in determining the penalty applied to DISH. However, the panel stated that to the extent that this finding affected the court’s exercise of discretion in selecting the penalty, it was mistaken and required reversal in part. The panel further noted that the district court impermissibly based its damages calculation on DISH’s ability to pay, not on the harm done by DISH’s conduct. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court in part, and reversed with respect to the court’s holding that DISH was liable for substantially assisting Star Satellite and the court’s measure of damages. The panel vacated the decision with respect to those two issues and remanded the case for further proceedings.

United States, et al. v. DISH Network, L.L.C.

No. 17-3111

Writing for the court: Judge Frank Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges Michael B. Brennan and Michael S. Kanne

Released: March 26, 2020