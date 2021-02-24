1868The U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach President Andrew Johnson, making Johnson the first president to be impeached. The articles of impeachment alleged he violated the Tenure of Office Act by removing Edwin M. Stanton as Secretary of War. The Senate later failed to convict him.1989Margaret Mary Ray is found in the home of late-night talk show host David Letterman, claiming to be his wife. Ray suffered from schizophrenia and erotomania, a delusion that another person is in love with them. She spent 34 …