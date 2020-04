1963

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pens his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The famous letter defends nonviolent resistance to racism, arguing that people have a moral responsibility to actively resist unjust laws rather than waiting for justice through the courts.

1990

“Doctor of Death” Jack Kevorkian participates in his first of 130 medically assisted suicides. In 1999, Kevorkian was convicted of second-degree murder for the practice.