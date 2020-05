1886

The Haymarket riot occurs in Chicago. A labor demonstration calling for an eight-hour workday turned violent when a bomb killed seven policemen. Eight anarchists were convicted of conspiracy.

1919

The first legal Sunday baseball game is played in New York City. Before then, Sunday games were prohibited by religion-inspired “blue laws.” Two years earlier, the New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds played on a Sunday, and both managers were arrested and later acquitted.