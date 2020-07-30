1863President Abraham Lincoln issues General Order No. 252, warning the Confederate military that Union forces would shoot a rebel prisoner for every Black prisoner shot. It would also condemn a rebel prisoner to a life of hard labor for every Black Union prisoner sold into slavery.1975Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of a restaurant in a Detroit suburb. He was never seen or heard from again and is believed to have been murdered by the mafia. He was declared legally dead in 1982.