A teacher who alleges a school lowballed her starting salary because she’s married got the go-ahead to pursue her sex-discrimination claims in federal court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week revived Cheryl Kellogg’s lawsuit accusing the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act.The court held a school official’s purported remark that she could rely on her husband’s salary puts in dispute the gender-neutral reasons the …