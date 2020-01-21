U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. declined the Chicago Board of Education’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Chicago Public School teacher alleging employment discrimination based on her age, race and physical disability.In a complaint filed in July 2018, Rachel Dixon Love, 59, alleges she was repeatedly harassed and subjected to derogatory comments about her age and light skin coloring by another teacher, Maria Walls.Love, who is African American, said the pattern of harassment began within a month of …