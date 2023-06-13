A federal judge ended decades of court oversight of two benefits funds purportedly used by corrupt Teamsters union leaders to funnel money to the Mafia in the guise of loans to applicants connected to organized crime.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois dissolved separate consent decrees that required court-appointed fiduciaries to manage the Teamsters pension fund and its health and welfare fund.Durkin adopted a recommendation by Independent Special Counsel David …