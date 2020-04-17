Focusing on a post-trial technicality that was important enough to attract dueling amicus briefs from the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel and the Illinois Trial Lawyers’ Association, the Illinois Supreme Court considered whether Teri and Kristopher Crim, suing on behalf of their minor son Collin, forfeited the right to a retrial on all their claims in a medical malpractice case involving (1) two sets of allegations (failure to obtain informed consent for a natural childbirth and negligence during Collin’s delivery) (2) a directed verdict on informed consent (3) a verdict for the doctor on the other claims (4) a successful appeal on the directed verdict — which didn’t require a post-trial motion under Section 2-1202 of the Code of Civil Procedure — and (5) a fight about whether their failure to file a post-trial motion meant the plaintiffs were only entitled to a new trial on the informed consent claim.

The plaintiffs alleged the doctor should have realized Collin was so big that a Caesarian section was a sensible option for delivery. Teri Crim allegedly agreed to a vaginal delivery because she didn’t receive all the information needed to weigh the risks and benefits of the alternatives. And because of alleged negligence by the doctor during the delivery (including allegedly being unprepared to deliver a very large baby), Collin suffered a broken clavicle and extensive nerve damage in his right shoulder, arm and hand.

The directed verdict was based on the trial judge’s conclusion that the plaintiffs were obligated to present some kind of expert on what a reasonable woman would have done if the doctor had provided the allegedly omitted information.

There was no question that the plaintiffs were entitled to appeal from the directed verdict without first filing a Section 2-1202 motion.

In Crim I, the appellate court reversed the judgment on the informed consent claim and remanded the case “for such other proceedings as required by order of this court.”

Back in the circuit court, the doctor filed a motion in limine arguing that the retrial should be limited to the informed consent allegations. But the plaintiffs argued the new trial should include both sets of allegations because (a) the allegations about negligence during the delivery included a contention that the doctor, having failed to realize how big Collin was, wasn’t properly prepared to deliver such a large baby and (b) the judge, after granting the motion for a directed verdict, told the jurors to ignore all of the evidence about what occurred before the delivery.

Despite agreeing with the doctor on the scope of the new trial, the trial judge certified for immediate appeal the question of whether the appellate court’s order “reversing the judgment and remanding this case for a new trial requires a trial de novo on all claims.”

In Crim II, the appellate court decided that the plaintiffs were entitled to a new trial on all their allegations. But the Supreme Court disagreed, with Justice Thomas L. Kilbride dissenting.

Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier’s majority opinion — reviewing the exceptions to the requirement for a post-trial motion in jury cases under Section 2-1202 — concluded that the plaintiffs forfeited their right to a full retrial.

Specially concurring, Chief Justice Anne M. Burke explained that “plaintiffs’ position in this case rests on a misunderstanding of the nature of directed verdicts.”

Under a longstanding commonlaw rule, Burke explained, quoting Roggenbuck v. Breuhaus, 330 Ill. 294 (1928), “if a judgment in an ordinary suit at law in which the parties are entitled to a jury trial is reversed for errors intervening prior to the entry of the judgment and the cause is remanded generally, the parties are entitled to a trial de novo.”

The problem for the plaintiffs was that “a directed verdict is a judgment rendered by the trial court as a matter of law. An erroneous directed verdict is not a trial error or ‘an error prior to the entry of judgment.’ Rather, a directed verdict is itself a judgment.”

This meant that there were two judgments — the directed verdict and the judgment on the jury verdict — and “when the appellate court in Crim I stated that it was reversing the ‘judgment’ of the trial court, it was necessarily referring to the directed verdict since the only matter the appellate court addressed was the informed consent claim. There is no basis for reading the appellate court’s mandate as going beyond that.”

Dissenting, Kilbride — in addition to concluding that leave to appeal was improvidently granted and that this wasn’t an appropriate situation for an interlocutory appeal under Supreme Court Rule 308 — explained that the majority’s decision “rests upon a fundamental error, confusing a party’s forfeiture of an argument with a reviewing court’s power to grant relief.” And relying on Section 2-1202 to reverse the appellate court’s decision about the scope of a retrial “mistakenly allows the legislature to restrict the authority of reviewing courts to grant relief on forfeited claims.”

Here are highlights of Karmeier’s majority opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

We find merit in defendant’s argument that the ruling in Crim I could not require a new trial de novo on all claims due to plaintiffs’ failure to challenge the jury’s verdict pursuant to the requirements of Section 2-1202 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Section 2-1202 governs “post-trial motions in jury cases” and sets out strict rules for filing such motions in jury trials, stating that “relief desired after trial in jury cases... Must be brought in a single post-trial motion.” 735 ILCS 5/2-1202(b).

Section 2-1202(e) specifies what happens if a party in a jury case fails to file a post-trial motion: “(e) Any party who fails to seek a new trial in his or her post-trial motion, either conditionally or unconditionally, as herein provided, waives the right to apply for a new trial, except in cases in which the jury has failed to reach a verdict.”

There are two exceptions where a litigant need not file a post-trial motion to preserve his or her appeal following a jury trial. First, under Section 2-1202(e), forfeiture does not occur where the jury has failed to reach a verdict. In this case the jury reached a verdict, so this statutory exception does not apply.

Second, interpreting this statutory exception, appellate courts have also carved out a “narrow exception” for directed verdicts, so that it is also not necessary for a party to file a post-trial motion after the circuit court directs a verdict on all issues.

The second exception to Section 2-1202(e) originated in Keen v. Davis, 38 Ill. 2d 280 (1967), where this court resolved a dispute regarding whether it is necessary to file a post-trial motion and preserve issues for appeal following an entry of a directed verdict in a jury case.

The Keen court held that a post-trial motion need not be filed following a directed verdict as a prerequisite to appeal. The Keen court reasoned:

“When a judge directs a verdict at any stage of the trial, in effect, he has removed the case from the realm of the rules relating to jury cases and the rules applicable to bench trials should apply. It seems illogical to require a party to address the same arguments to the same judge on the identical questions before proceeding to review by an appellate tribunal.”

Citing Keen’s exception, plaintiffs argue that, since the circuit court entered a directed verdict on their informed consent claim, “they were under no obligation to file a futile and ultimately meaningless post-trial motion” as to the jury’s verdict on their remaining claim.

Plaintiffs misinterpret this court’s holding in Keen. In Keen, the circuit court entered a directed verdict that resolved the entire case. A jury’s verdict was not at issue. For this reason, we found that it was illogical for the circuit court to consider the same arguments it had heard prior to issuing its directed verdict. As stated above, when the circuit court removed the entire case from the jury, the rules governing jury cases ceased to control.

Here, unlike in Keen, after the circuit court entered a partial directed verdict, the trial on the remaining issue regarding professional negligence continued, resulting in a jury’s verdict in favor of defendant. Thus, at no time did the circuit court remove the entire case from the jury and enter judgment on its own. Instead, the rules relating to jury cases continued to control after the circuit court’s partial directed verdict.

Because the jury made a factual determination on the issue of professional negligence and the circuit court entered judgment based on that determination, plaintiffs’ reliance on cases that follow Keen and its progeny in support of their argument that no post-trial motion is required is misplaced.

Therefore, without filing a post-trial motion as required by Section 2-1202, plaintiffs forfeited their right to request a new trial on the issue of professional negligence.

The plain language of the statute and case law interpreting Section 2-1202 requires a litigant to file a post-trial motion in order to challenge the jury’s verdict even when the circuit court enters a partial directed verdict as to other issues in the case.

Accordingly, the appellate court in Crim II erred by answering the certified question in the affirmative. Further, based on our finding, we hold that the circuit court erred in denying defendant’s motion in limine, which sought to limit the new trial to a trial on plaintiffs’ informed consent claim.