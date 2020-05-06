Although U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold rejected Anthony Saracco’s arguments for using the Illinois misnomer statute to add Robin Gaddo (a fellow resident of Illinois) as a defendant in a negligence case that Federal Express removed to federal court based on diversity of citizenship, she granted Saracco’s motion to add the nondiverse defendant — relying on the factors judges use when determining whether the fraudulent joinder doctrine applies — and ordered a remand based on 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1447(e). Saracco v. Federal Express, No. 19-CV-03005 (February 10, 2020).

Saracco’s state court complaint alleged he was injured because of the negligence of an unknown FedEx employee. After FedEx yanked the case into federal court, discovery pointed to Gaddo as the allegedly negligent driver.

Arguing that Gaddo should be counted as a defendant based on alleged misnomer, and relying on Section 1447(c), Saracco reasoned that the federal court never had subject matter jurisdiction. Section 1447(c) says: “If at any time before final judgment it appears that the district court lacks subject matter jurisdiction, the case shall be remanded.”

Under Section 1447(e), though, “If after removal the plaintiff seeks to join additional defendants whose joinder would destroy subject matter jurisdiction, the court may deny joinder, or permit joinder and remand the action to the state court.”

Here are highlights of Pacold’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Misnomer

The Illinois misnomer doctrine is codified at 735 ILCS 5/2-401(b): “Misnomer of a party is not a ground for dismissal but the name of any party may be corrected at any time, before or after judgment, on motion, upon any terms and proof that the court requires.”

The court declines to apply the doctrine here.

First, as in Klinger v. Chicago, 2017 Westlaw 736895 (N.D. Ill. Feb. 24, 2017), “neither party has clarified to the court whether the misnomer doctrine, which is an Illinois rule, applies in federal court to plaintiff’s state law claims.”

Second, Saracco seeks to name a previously unknown defendant. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Northern District of Illinois decisions have declined to find misnomer in similar circumstances. See Athmer v. C.E.I. Equipment Co., 121 F.3d 294 (7th Cir. 1997) (“This is not a misnomer case. The plaintiff had no idea at the time he filed the original complaint who the tortfeasor was that he was trying to sue. He knew that it was whoever had manufactured the truck bed but he did not know the identity of that manufacturer”).

Saracco argues that Section 1447(e) does not apply to an attempt to substitute a named defendant for a previously unknown defendant.

Section 1447(e) governs attempts by the plaintiff “to join additional defendants whose joinder would destroy subject matter jurisdiction.” Saracco brought suit against an unknown driver defendant in the original complaint. Saracco contends that he now seeks not to join an additional defendant, but to substitute a named defendant for the unknown driver defendant and that Section 1447(e) does not govern these circumstances.

The court does not have the benefit of fulsome briefing on this issue. The parties’ briefs focus primarily on the application of Section 1447(e). Also, it appears that the 1st, 5th, and 6th Circuits have applied Section 1447(e) to the identification of fictitious defendants after removal. The court therefore turns to Section 1447(e).

Section 1447(e)

“When joinder of a nondiverse party would destroy subject matter jurisdiction, Section 1447(e) applies and provides the district court two options: (1) deny joinder, or (2) permit joinder and remand the action to state court. These are the only options; the district court may not permit joinder of a nondiverse defendant and retain jurisdiction.” Schur v. L.A. Weight Loss Centers, 577 F.3d 752 (7th Cir. 2009).

The 7th Circuit has instructed courts to consider the following factors in making the determination: (1) the plaintiff’s motive for seeking joinder, particularly whether the purpose is to defeat federal jurisdiction; (2) the timeliness of the request to amend; (3) whether the plaintiff will be significantly injured if joinder is not allowed; and (4) any other relevant equitable considerations.

There is no dispute that naming Gaddo as a defendant would destroy subject matter jurisdiction. The court therefore considers the Schur factors to determine whether Saracco should be permitted to name Gaddo in place of the unknown driver defendant.

As to the first factor, “A plaintiff typically may choose its own forum, but it may not join a nondiverse defendant simply to destroy diversity jurisdiction.”

FedEx contends that “avoiding federal court is at least a big part of plaintiff naming Robin Gaddo at this stage.”

Saracco’s request to name Gaddo may be motivated in part by a desire to proceed in state court. However, the record as a whole does not support a conclusion that Saracco seeks to add Gaddo merely to destroy diversity jurisdiction.

Saracco has sought to proceed against the driver all along. He brought suit against the driver (as an unknown driver defendant) in the original complaint. He included in the original complaint allegations concerning the driver.

Although the fraudulent joinder doctrine is understandably not a significant focus of the parties’ arguments, the court addresses the doctrine because it is a relevant, but non-dispositive, tool for assessing a plaintiff’s motives and because it provides a framework for weighing some of the considerations that the parties have raised.

“The ‘fraudulent joinder’ doctrine permits a district court considering removal to disregard, for jurisdictional purposes, the citizenship of certain nondiverse defendants, assume jurisdiction over a case, dismiss the nondiverse defendants, and thereby retain jurisdiction.” Id. at 763.

“Although the fraudulent joinder doctrine is not directly applicable to the post-removal context, it can be a relevant factor for determining whether to permit joinder under Section 1447(e),” as it is “one means to discern whether the plaintiff sought only to destroy complete diversity.” Id. at 764. Schur explained:

“Fraudulent joinder is difficult to establish — a defendant must demonstrate that, after resolving all issues of fact and law in favor of the plaintiff, the plaintiff cannot establish a cause of action against the in-state defendant. Framed a different way, the district court must ask whether there is any reasonable possibility that the plaintiff could prevail against the non-diverse defendant.

“A defendant faces a heavy burden to demonstrate that the joinder is fraudulent, and some courts, including district courts within this circuit, have suggested that the burden is even more favorable to the plaintiff than the standard that applies to a motion to dismiss under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). In conducting this analysis, a district court must turn to state law to determine whether the plaintiff has any reasonable possibility of success.” Schur, 577 F.3d at 764.

Schur further explained that, under Illinois law:

“Whether the employer is held vicariously liable for the agent’s conduct, does not affect the agent’s independent tort liability. Thus, an agent can be individually liable even where his employer is also vicariously liable. An agent is liable in tort to a third party harmed by the agent’s conduct when the agent breaches an independent duty that she owes to the third party.

“Whether a duty exists is a question of law. It is well settled that every person owes a duty of ordinary care to all others to guard against injuries which naturally flow as a reasonably probable and foreseeable consequence of an act, and such a duty does not depend upon contract, privity of interest or the proximity of relationship, but extends to remote and unknown persons. To determine whether an individual owed a duty to another, a court considers whether the risk of harm was reasonably foreseeable.” Id. at 765-66.

Applying this framework, and considering the allegations in the complaint about the role of the driver in the incident, the court cannot conclude that Saracco has no reasonable possibility of success against Gaddo individually. The first factor therefore favors joinder.

The next factor is the timeliness of the request to amend. The second factor favors joinder.

The third factor is whether the plaintiff will be significantly injured if joinder is not allowed.

FedEx argues that it has explicitly agreed to defend and indemnify Gaddo, that Gaddo is not an indispensable party and that FedEx has a right to a federal forum. Based in part on its commitment to indemnify Gaddo, FedEx argues that Gaddo is not an indispensable party.

Section 1447(e), however, does not require that the proposed new defendant be indispensable.

Any FedEx interest in a federal forum must be balanced against Saracco’s interest in avoiding parallel litigation in state and federal courts, as well as the consequent harm to judicial economy and potential for conflicting results.

Saracco named the unknown driver as a defendant, and alleged that the driver played a role in the incident, from the outset of the case. As a practical matter, it is unclear, given FedEx’s commitment to indemnify Gaddo, whether Saracco actually would file a separate lawsuit in state court if this court were to deny the joinder of Gaddo; but that would be Saracco’s only choice if this case were to proceed against FedEx in federal court and Saracco wanted to proceed against Gaddo.

Under these circumstances, the third factor favors joinder.

The fourth factor is any other relevant equitable considerations. This factor favors joinder.

Conclusion

The Schur factors weigh in favor of joinder. Saracco’s motions for leave to correct the complaint to substitute Gaddo for the previously unknown driver defendant and to remand the case to state court are granted. The case is remanded to state court.