The Cook County assessor has recently announced the schedule for filing assessed valuation complaints for the 2020 reassessment. For 2020, there are 17 townships in the south and southwest suburbs that will be receiving triennial reassessment notices for tax bills. These bills will be issued and payable next year.

Those townships in the city of Chicago and the north and northwest suburbs will be reassessed only if there has been a change due to division work, permit applications or other special applications, including prior one-year vacancy relief.

Taxpayers should be on the alert for notices of reassessment. The first notices will be issued in February for River Forest, Riverside and Oak Park townships. Notices for additional townships will then be issued over the next six months. In general, property owners seeking to contest the proposed assessment must file their complaint within 30 days of the date of the notice.

Many taxpayers are not aware of the incentives that are available for qualifying commercial and industrial properties. Those properties that are eligible can receive reductions of 60% of their assessment for a period of 10 years with gradual fade-ins to the normal level of assessment in years 11 and 12.

In Cook County, commercial and industrial properties are assessed at 25% of fair market value. If a property qualifies for an incentive, the assessment level will be reduced to 10% for the first 10 years, then 15% in year 11, 20% in year 12 and then subsequently the assessment will return to the 25% level, unless there is a renewal of the incentive.

There are many types of incentives available. These include the reoccupancy of properties which have been vacant and unoccupied for two years or more, those properties which have been substantially rehabilitated, properties qualifying for landmark status and properties which have been environmentally contaminated and are remediated by an entity that did not cause the contamination.

To be eligible for these incentives, an application must be filed in a timely manner with the municipality in which the property is located, which will then enact an ordinance approving the property for the incentive.

An application for the incentive must then be filed with the office of the Cook County assessor in a timely manner. There must also be compliance with the Cook County living wage paid to all employees.

Class C is an incentive for the remediation of contaminated properties, including abandoned property or vacant land. To qualify for the incentive, an applicant must remediate the property and have spent at least $100,000 for the remediation costs or at least 25% of the market value of the real estate as determined by the assessor, and must obtain a no further remediation letter from the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Another frequently obtained incentive is the 6B incentive for industrial properties for which there is (a) new construction, (b) substantial rehabilitation or (c) reutilized or substantial recovery of abandoned property.

Abandoned property is defined as buildings and other structures that have been vacant and unused for at least 24 months and repurchased for value by a purchaser in which the seller has no direct financial interest.

There can be an exception to the 24-month requirement if the municipality or the Cook County Board finds that special circumstances justify finding that the property is “abandoned” for purposes of the Class 6B.

The Class L incentive is for properties which have been deemed to meet the standards of the local preservation commission, which must certify a property as an historic or landmark structure. The structure must be approved by a certified local government, pursuant to its criteria which have been certificated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

Additional incentives may be obtained for properties which will be built in areas determined to be in need of commercial development (Class 7 and Class 8).

The same also applies to properties providing new development or rehabilitation of affordable multifamily rental housing containing seven or more rental units. At least 35% of the units within the multifamily properties should have units that are designated at rents affordable to low- and moderate-income persons (Class 9) and Class S, which is for property subject to a project-based Section 8 contract.

Class 9 and Class S properties are subject to review and approval under the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mark up to Market option.

There are numerous requirements which must be met to obtain the incentives described above and it is best practice to consult counsel before commencing any activity which may give rise to obtaining the incentives.