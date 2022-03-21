A man got the go-ahead to pursue allegations that a hotel near O’Hare International Airport is not accessible to disabled people.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion by the owner of Holiday Inn Chicago O’Hare to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the hotel is violating Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design.The suit was filed by Howard Cohan, a Florida resident who has spinal stenosis and …