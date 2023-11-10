HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man who said his death sentence was based on false and unscientific expert testimony was executed Thursday evening for killing a man during a robbery decades ago.Brent Ray Brewer, 53, died by chemical injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the April 1990 death of Robert Laminack. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. local time, 15 minutes after a lethal dose of pentobarbital began flowing into his arms.Prosecutors had said Laminack, 66, gave Brewer and his girlfriend a ride …